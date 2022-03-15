Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $366,000 Stock Holdings in Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL)

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Tellurian were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Tellurian by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,400,138 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,475,000 after buying an additional 489,875 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Tellurian during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Tellurian by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,691,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,867,000 after buying an additional 331,575 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Tellurian during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,464,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Tellurian by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,897 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 14,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Tellurian alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tellurian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.93.

Tellurian stock opened at $3.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.69. Tellurian Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.62 and a 52-week high of $5.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.52 and a beta of 2.09.

In related news, Director Claire Harvey acquired 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.19 per share, for a total transaction of $51,040.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

About Tellurian (Get Rating)

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tellurian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tellurian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.