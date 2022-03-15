Two Sigma Advisers LP Invests $413,000 in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 900 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 60 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 89.4% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock opened at $391.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.49 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $452.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $486.89. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $384.38 and a 12-month high of $557.55.

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $433.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.57, for a total transaction of $1,790,495.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

TYL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $445.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $534.96.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

