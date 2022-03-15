Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 1,200 Shares of Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its position in Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.21% of Delta Apparel worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Apparel by 27.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 277,011 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,178,000 after purchasing an additional 59,608 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Apparel by 3,515.5% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,233 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 52,733 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Delta Apparel in the second quarter valued at approximately $833,000. Western Standard LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Apparel by 11.9% in the third quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 236,946 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,471,000 after purchasing an additional 25,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Apparel by 56.0% in the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,565 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 11,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLA opened at $27.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $191.10 million, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.61. Delta Apparel, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.10 and a 12 month high of $35.26.

Delta Apparel ( NYSEAMERICAN:DLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $110.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.00 million. Delta Apparel had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 4.65%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Delta Apparel, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Deborah H. Merrill sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $95,302.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Delta Apparel, Inc engages in the design, merchandise, and marketing of lifestyle branded active wear apparel and headwear. It operates through the segments: Delta Group and Salt Life Group. The Delta Group segment consists of the business units DTG2Go, Delta Activewear, and Soffe, which are primarily focused on core activewear styles.

