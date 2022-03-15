Two Sigma Advisers LP Takes $352,000 Position in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALGT. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 115.3% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Allegiant Travel by 11.1% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 652 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Allegiant Travel in the first quarter worth about $155,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in Allegiant Travel by 700.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Allegiant Travel by 8.6% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 1,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Scott Sheldon sold 576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total transaction of $100,391.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total value of $48,975.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,594 shares of company stock worth $4,013,062 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on ALGT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Allegiant Travel from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James lowered Allegiant Travel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Allegiant Travel from $275.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.40.

Allegiant Travel stock opened at $141.56 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $171.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.02. Allegiant Travel has a fifty-two week low of $132.03 and a fifty-two week high of $271.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.58.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.05. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 3.37%. The firm had revenue of $496.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

