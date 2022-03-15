Two Sigma Investments LP Buys Shares of 32,279 Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS)

Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 32,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.06% of Bioventus as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Bioventus by 95.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bioventus by 523.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 5,510 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Bioventus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Bioventus by 142.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 6,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bioventus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $183,000. 33.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Bioventus from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bioventus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.40.

Shares of Bioventus stock opened at $12.66 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.30. The company has a market cap of $952.35 million and a PE ratio of -79.13. Bioventus Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.40 and a 52 week high of $19.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. Bioventus had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 29.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Bioventus Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinically treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company provides osteoarthritic joint pain treatment and joint preservation products, including Durolane, a single injection therapy; GELSYN-3, a three injection therapy; and SUPARTZ FX, a five injection therapy.

