Two Sigma Investments LP Makes New $393,000 Investment in First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ)

Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 13,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.16% of First Business Financial Services at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FBIZ. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in First Business Financial Services by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of First Business Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth $234,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Business Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Business Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth $264,000. 58.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FBIZ opened at $31.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. First Business Financial Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.75 and a fifty-two week high of $34.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.18. The stock has a market cap of $269.19 million, a PE ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.81.

First Business Financial Services ( NASDAQ:FBIZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.08. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 28.81% and a return on equity of 16.00%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Business Financial Services, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.1975 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.04%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Business Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Business Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers treasury and investment management, commercial lending, equipment finance, retirement plans, trust and estate administration, private banking and asset-based lending.

