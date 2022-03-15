Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 15,567 Shares of The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC)

Two Sigma Investments LP cut its holdings in The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Rating) by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,045 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,567 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.09% of First of Long Island worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of First of Long Island by 84.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of First of Long Island by 71,828.6% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,035 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 5,028 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First of Long Island in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of First of Long Island by 338.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,218 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 10,974 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First of Long Island in the 3rd quarter valued at about $317,000. 64.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First of Long Island alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of FLIC opened at $21.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.88. The firm has a market cap of $502.33 million, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.46. The First of Long Island Co. has a one year low of $19.38 and a one year high of $23.98.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. First of Long Island had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 31.79%. Equities research analysts predict that The First of Long Island Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.20%.

About First of Long Island (Get Rating)

The First of Long Island Corp. is a holding company, through which its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal banking, business banking and lending services to individual, professional, corporate, institutional, and government customers. The company was founded on February 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Glen Head, NY.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First of Long Island Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First of Long Island and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.