Two Sigma Investments LP Trims Holdings in Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV)

Two Sigma Investments LP trimmed its position in Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV – Get Rating) by 33.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,102 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.52% of Aravive worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Aravive by 606.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 184,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 158,101 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Aravive by 204.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 191,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 128,610 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Aravive by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 63,400 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aravive by 142.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 54,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aravive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,000. Institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Aravive alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aravive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

ARAV opened at $2.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.04. The company has a market cap of $42.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.60. Aravive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.92 and a 1 year high of $9.95.

Aravive Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aravive, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. The firm engages in the development of new therapies that target important survival pathways for both advanced solid tumors as well as hematologic malignancies. Its product candidate, Aravive-S6, is a soluble Fc-fusion protein designed to block the activation of the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway by intercepting the binding of GAS6 to its receptor AXL which also promotes metastasis, cancer cell survival, resistance to treatments and immune suppression.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Aravive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aravive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.