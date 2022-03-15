Ubex One Day Volume Reaches $197,496.00 (UBEX)

Ubex (UBEX) traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. One Ubex coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ubex has a total market cap of $555,420.25 and approximately $197,496.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ubex has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00010218 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.63 or 0.00224880 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000075 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000310 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Ubex Profile

Ubex (UBEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,923,877,492 coins and its circulating supply is 3,306,258,739 coins. The official website for Ubex is www.ubex.com . Ubex’s official message board is medium.com/ubex . Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

Buying and Selling Ubex

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ubex using one of the exchanges listed above.

