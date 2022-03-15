UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Stock Position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of ONE Gas worth $4,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OGS. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in ONE Gas by 392.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 503,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,318,000 after purchasing an additional 401,293 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in ONE Gas by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 867,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,834,000 after purchasing an additional 155,750 shares during the period. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in ONE Gas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,863,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in ONE Gas by 100.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 149,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,676,000 after purchasing an additional 75,022 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in ONE Gas by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,088,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $259,103,000 after purchasing an additional 61,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael G. Hutchinson sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total value of $64,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OGS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded ONE Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Mizuho upped their price target on ONE Gas from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ONE Gas from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ONE Gas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.17.

OGS stock opened at $85.83 on Tuesday. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.52 and a 1 year high of $89.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.51.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $593.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. ONE Gas’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. This is a positive change from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.42%.

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The firm operates through three divisions: oklahoma natural gas, kansas gas service and texas gas service The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

