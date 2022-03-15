UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $5.11 Million Stake in Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its stake in Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 317,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,887 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Sumo Logic worth $5,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Sumo Logic by 237.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 61,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 43,415 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Sumo Logic in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,221,000. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Sumo Logic by 94.0% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 32,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 15,543 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Sumo Logic in the 2nd quarter valued at $318,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sumo Logic by 143.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 249,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,151,000 after buying an additional 146,812 shares in the last quarter. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Jennifer Mccord sold 1,948 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $27,466.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christian Beedgen sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total transaction of $285,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,920 shares of company stock worth $1,211,939 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

SUMO stock opened at $9.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 2.51. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.03 and a twelve month high of $23.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.65 and a 200-day moving average of $14.73.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $67.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.33 million. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 22.07% and a negative net margin of 48.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SUMO shares. Berenberg Bank lowered Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Sumo Logic from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sumo Logic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Sumo Logic from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Sumo Logic from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.31.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

