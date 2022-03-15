UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $5.28 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:ERUS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its position in iShares MSCI Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:ERUS – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,221 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.83% of iShares MSCI Russia ETF worth $5,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ERUS. Glovista Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF by 504.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glovista Investments LLC now owns 298,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,335,000 after buying an additional 248,901 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 339,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,197,000 after buying an additional 93,473 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,689,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 109,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,233,000 after buying an additional 35,369 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 89,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after purchasing an additional 24,280 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Russia ETF stock opened at $8.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.61. iShares MSCI Russia ETF has a 1-year low of $7.11 and a 1-year high of $52.80.

