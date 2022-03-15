UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 1,143 Shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,143 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.11% of United Bankshares worth $5,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in United Bankshares during the third quarter worth $1,313,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the third quarter valued at $3,045,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 83.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 158,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,719,000 after purchasing an additional 72,170 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the third quarter valued at $791,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 674.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 66,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 58,091 shares during the last quarter. 68.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson downgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.67.

UBSI stock opened at $35.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.36. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.74 and a 52 week high of $42.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.20.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.05). United Bankshares had a net margin of 34.26% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $237.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is 50.88%.

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

