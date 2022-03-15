UBS Group AG Acquires 573,420 Shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) by 1,377.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 615,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 573,420 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.36% of Cerus worth $3,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cerus by 6,897.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 6,897 shares during the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new stake in Cerus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cerus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Cerus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Cerus by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 3,867 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Cerus alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

In related news, CEO William Mariner Greenman sold 308,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total value of $1,757,099.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Carol Moore sold 19,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $133,413.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CERS opened at $4.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.53 and a 200 day moving average of $6.25. The company has a market capitalization of $852.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.84 and a beta of 1.19. Cerus Co. has a 1-year low of $4.67 and a 1-year high of $8.06.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $39.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.30 million. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 63.31% and a negative net margin of 41.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cerus Co. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Cerus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacture of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cerus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.