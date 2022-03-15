UBS Group AG Has $3.50 Million Stock Holdings in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

UBS Group AG raised its stake in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 967,971 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,019 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $3,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,053,316 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,646 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Banco Santander by 29.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 248,804 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 56,233 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 123.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 7,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 11.4% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 59,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 6,117 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Banco Santander by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 85,636 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 32,071 shares during the last quarter. 8.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SAN shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Banco Santander from €4.35 ($4.78) to €4.40 ($4.84) in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered Banco Santander from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded Banco Santander from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.54.

NYSE:SAN opened at $3.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. Banco Santander, S.A. has a twelve month low of $2.77 and a twelve month high of $4.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.54 and a 200-day moving average of $3.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.28.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter. Banco Santander had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 9.00%. On average, analysts anticipate that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banco Santander Profile (Get Rating)

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

