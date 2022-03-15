UBS Group AG Has $3.56 Million Stock Holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) by 348.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,430 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99,004 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.10% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $3,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.0% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 38,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 0.7% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 107,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 3.9% during the third quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 21,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 0.9% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 109,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. 96.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

EPRT stock opened at $24.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.02. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.93 and a fifty-two week high of $32.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.41.

Essential Properties Realty Trust ( NYSE:EPRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 41.58% and a return on equity of 4.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho downgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $28.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.19.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust (Get Rating)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.