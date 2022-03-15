UBS Group AG Increases Stock Holdings in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) by 40.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,923 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,880 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.14% of Fulgent Genetics worth $3,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 88.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Fulgent Genetics alerts:

In other Fulgent Genetics news, CFO Paul Kim sold 454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total transaction of $25,564.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FLGT shares. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Fulgent Genetics from $141.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fulgent Genetics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Fulgent Genetics from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of FLGT opened at $54.17 on Tuesday. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.50 and a 52 week high of $122.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.88.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $251.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.10 million. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 51.21% and a net margin of 51.12%. Fulgent Genetics’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fulgent Genetics (Get Rating)

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.