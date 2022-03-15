UBS Group AG Purchases 1,359 Shares of 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS)

UBS Group AG increased its position in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,239 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.08% of 51job worth $3,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in 51job by 424.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in 51job by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in 51job in the 2nd quarter worth $183,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of 51job during the 2nd quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of 51job by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JOBS opened at $51.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.45 and its 200-day moving average is $57.43. 51job, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.19 and a 52-week high of $79.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.74. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.02 and a beta of 0.53.

51job ( NASDAQ:JOBS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.26). 51job had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $167.82 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that 51job, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 51job from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

51job Profile

51job, Inc is a holding company that engages in provision of human resource services. It offers services in the areas of recruitment solutions, training & assessment, and human resources outsourcing, business process outsourcing, professional assessment, executive search and compensation analysis. The company was founded by Kathleen Chien, Rick Yan, Lei Feng, and Norman Lui in 1998 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

