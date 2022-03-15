UBS Group AG Raises Stock Position in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,105 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.12% of Graham worth $3,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Graham by 23,875.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Graham by 67.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Graham by 40.7% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Graham by 21.1% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Graham during the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 63.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Graham alerts:

Shares of Graham stock opened at $584.16 on Tuesday. Graham Holdings has a 1 year low of $547.75 and a 1 year high of $685.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $598.26.

Graham ( NYSE:GHC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.23 by $0.32. Graham had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 7.64%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be issued a $1.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $6.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Graham’s payout ratio is 8.97%.

About Graham (Get Rating)

Graham Holdings Co engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education, Television Broadcasting, Manufacturing, Healthcare, SocialCode, and Other Businesses. The Education segment includes professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.