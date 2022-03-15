UBS Group Lowers Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Price Target to €16.00

Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by UBS Group from €16.50 ($18.13) to €16.00 ($17.58) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Vivendi from €14.00 ($15.38) to €14.10 ($15.49) in a report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays upgraded Vivendi from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Vivendi from €38.00 ($41.76) to €13.40 ($14.73) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vivendi from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Vivendi in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vivendi has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.10.

OTCMKTS VIVHY opened at $12.75 on Friday. Vivendi has a 1-year low of $10.42 and a 1-year high of $14.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.96 and a 200-day moving average of $20.58.

Vivendi SE engages in the provision of media and telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Music, Canal+, Havas, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, and Corporate. The Universal Music segment includes sale of recorded music (digital and physical), exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as artist services and merchandising.

