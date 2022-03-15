UBS Group Reiterates €18.75 Price Target for Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G)

Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G – Get Rating) has been given a €18.75 ($20.60) price target by analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €16.00 ($17.58) price objective on Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays set a €18.50 ($20.33) price objective on Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €22.00 ($24.18) price objective on Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €23.40 ($25.71) price objective on Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €21.00 ($23.08) price target on Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €19.72 ($21.66).

Assicurazioni Generali has a 12-month low of €13.65 ($15.00) and a 12-month high of €16.48 ($18.11).

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

