UBS Group Reiterates €93.00 Price Target for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW)

UBS Group set a €93.00 ($102.20) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BMW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($148.35) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €123.00 ($135.16) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, January 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €85.00 ($93.41) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($98.90) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €120.00 ($131.87) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €105.33 ($115.75).

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of BMW stock opened at €74.43 ($81.79) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.05. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €67.58 ($74.26) and a 52 week high of €100.42 ($110.35). The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €90.51 and a 200-day moving average of €87.59.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.