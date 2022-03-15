Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) PT Raised to $522.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $512.00 to $522.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ULTA. Raymond James cut their target price on Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $492.00 to $516.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $442.65.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $357.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.65. Ulta Beauty has a one year low of $297.29 and a one year high of $422.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $371.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $381.16.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 10.72%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 17.17 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 13.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,916 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 11.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 373,560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $129,167,000 after purchasing an additional 39,856 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the second quarter worth $434,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the second quarter worth $1,602,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 63,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,831,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. 88.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

