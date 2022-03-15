UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Downgraded to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

UNCRY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on UniCredit in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. They issued a conviction-buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on UniCredit from €17.00 ($18.68) to €19.50 ($21.43) in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on UniCredit from €15.10 ($16.59) to €18.00 ($19.78) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Societe Generale raised UniCredit from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.17.

OTCMKTS:UNCRY opened at $5.14 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.94. UniCredit has a 52-week low of $4.45 and a 52-week high of $9.05.

UniCredit SpA engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking (CIB), Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), Group Corporate Centre and Non-Core.

