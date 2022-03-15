UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Receives $18.17 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.75.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of UniCredit from €17.00 ($18.68) to €19.50 ($21.43) in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of UniCredit from €15.10 ($16.59) to €18.00 ($19.78) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of UniCredit from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of UniCredit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th.

UNCRY traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 589,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,459. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.93. UniCredit has a 1 year low of $4.45 and a 1 year high of $9.05.

UniCredit SpA engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking (CIB), Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), Group Corporate Centre and Non-Core.

