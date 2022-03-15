Unifi Protocol DAO Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $14.93 Million (UNFI)

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 15th. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can now be bought for about $4.64 or 0.00011983 BTC on popular exchanges. Unifi Protocol DAO has a market capitalization of $24.48 million and approximately $14.93 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded down 13.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67.61 or 0.00174624 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000974 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00025944 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.70 or 0.00399550 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.66 or 0.00053351 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00007719 BTC.

About Unifi Protocol DAO

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,276,364 coins. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official website is www.unifiprotocol.com . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Unifi Protocol DAO is medium.com/unifiprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed. “

Unifi Protocol DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifi Protocol DAO directly using US dollars.

