Unilever (LON:ULVR) Given a GBX 3,300 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,300 ($42.91) price objective on Unilever (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 4,600 ($59.82) price target on shares of Unilever in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,700 ($61.12) price objective on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Unilever to a sector perform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 3,400 ($44.21) to GBX 3,600 ($46.81) in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,700 ($61.12) price target on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,600 ($59.82) target price on shares of Unilever in a report on Monday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 4,150 ($53.97).

Shares of ULVR opened at GBX 3,413.50 ($44.39) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.60, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of £87.60 billion and a PE ratio of 17.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,749.80 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,874.79. Unilever has a one year low of GBX 3,267.50 ($42.49) and a one year high of GBX 4,388 ($57.06).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 36.02 ($0.47) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous dividend of $35.98. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is 0.89%.

In other Unilever news, insider Adrian Hennah bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,763 ($48.93) per share, for a total transaction of £150,520 ($195,734.72). Also, insider Strive Masiyiwa bought 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,834 ($49.86) per share, with a total value of £19,936.80 ($25,925.62). In the last three months, insiders have bought 4,526 shares of company stock valued at $17,069,029.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

