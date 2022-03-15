Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC cut its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,315 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $7,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 0.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,149,414 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,132,511,000 after acquiring an additional 32,190 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 20,404 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,487,000 after buying an additional 7,077 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 15,902 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,117,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 13,374 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,621,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 23,596 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,625,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. 77.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UNP opened at $257.66 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $248.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.67. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $195.68 and a 12-month high of $270.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.50% and a net margin of 29.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the railroad operator to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.44%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UNP. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $236.00 to $257.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $264.00 to $271.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.95.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

