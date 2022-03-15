United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $32.16

United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.16 and traded as high as $33.48. United Bancshares shares last traded at $33.21, with a volume of 889 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $108.83 million, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from United Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. United Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.93%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its position in United Bancshares by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 17,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 5,038 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in United Bancshares by 7.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,511 shares of the bank’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in United Bancshares by 25.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,158 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 7,748 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.71% of the company’s stock.

United Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:UBOH)

United Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which operates through its wholly owned subsidiary Union Bank Co It engages in banking and financial solutions and focuses on commercial banking industry. The firm offers checking, savings and money market, loans, credit cards, merchant services, treasury management, and online banking.

