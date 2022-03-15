United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. Buys 2,838 Shares of Stock

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. purchased 2,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.23 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of UNFI stock opened at $35.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.64. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.61 and a 12 month high of $57.89.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UNFI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Natural Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.25.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UNFI. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in United Natural Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in United Natural Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in United Natural Foods by 280.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in United Natural Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

About United Natural Foods (Get Rating)

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.