United States Steel’s (X) “House Stock” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Posted by on Mar 15th, 2022

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of United States Steel (LON:XGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports.

United States Steel Company Profile (Get Rating)

Founded in 1901, the United States Steel Corporation is a Fortune 250 company and leading integrated steel producer. With extensive iron ore production and an annual raw steelmaking capability of 26.2 million net tons, U. S. Steel produces high value-added steel products for the automotive, infrastructure, appliance, container, and energy industries.

