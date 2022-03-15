Universal Music Group (OTC:UMGNF) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Universal Music Group (OTC:UMGNF – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has $24.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on UMGNF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Universal Music Group in a research note on Friday. They issued a buy rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Universal Music Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a buy rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Universal Music Group from €29.80 ($32.75) to €30.00 ($32.97) in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Universal Music Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Music Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Get Universal Music Group alerts:

UMGNF stock opened at $22.20 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.07. Universal Music Group has a 1-year low of $19.50 and a 1-year high of $32.05.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.