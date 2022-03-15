Unslashed Finance (USF) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $15,371.00

Unslashed Finance (USF) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 15th. One Unslashed Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000466 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Unslashed Finance has a market capitalization of $3.66 million and $15,371.00 worth of Unslashed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Unslashed Finance has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002558 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001953 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00044914 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,583.27 or 0.06605899 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,071.63 or 0.99913452 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00040646 BTC.

About Unslashed Finance

Unslashed Finance’s total supply is 86,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,097,810 coins. Unslashed Finance’s official Twitter account is @UnslashedF

Buying and Selling Unslashed Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unslashed Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unslashed Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unslashed Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

