USDJ Hits 24 Hour Volume of $3.21 Million (USDJ)

USDJ (USDJ) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 15th. One USDJ coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002578 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. USDJ has a market capitalization of $14.82 million and $3.21 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, USDJ has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002583 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00044691 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000156 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,537.37 or 0.06552275 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38,643.04 or 0.99788304 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00040437 BTC.

About USDJ

USDJ launched on April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST . USDJ’s official website is just.network

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

Buying and Selling USDJ

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDJ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDJ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

