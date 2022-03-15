Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $5.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.73 by ($0.26), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The firm had revenue of $906.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Vail Resorts stock opened at $242.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Vail Resorts has a twelve month low of $221.38 and a twelve month high of $376.24. The stock has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.97 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $274.18 and its 200 day moving average is $311.96.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allstate Corp grew its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its position in Vail Resorts by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have commented on MTN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $331.00 to $309.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $367.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $345.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $327.14.

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

