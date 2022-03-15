Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) PT Lowered to $309.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $331.00 to $309.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $345.00 to $314.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $367.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Vail Resorts from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $327.14.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

NYSE MTN opened at $242.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 70.97 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $274.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $311.96. Vail Resorts has a 52 week low of $221.38 and a 52 week high of $376.24.

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $5.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.73 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $906.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.87 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 7.28%. The company’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 8,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter.

About Vail Resorts (Get Rating)

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.