Vancity Investment Management Ltd Boosts Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Vancity Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,714 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,297 shares during the quarter. Centene comprises 2.3% of Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Centene were worth $20,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Centene by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management grew its holdings in Centene by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Centene by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Centene by 164.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Centene during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Centene alerts:

In other Centene news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 7,586 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $629,562.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Colin A. Toney sold 2,807 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total transaction of $232,812.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,167 shares of company stock valued at $1,394,735 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

CNC opened at $84.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $49.15 billion, a PE ratio of 37.15, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.98 and a 200-day moving average of $74.34. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $59.33 and a 52 week high of $86.81.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. Centene had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $32.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Centene from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Centene from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Stephens boosted their target price on Centene from $82.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Centene from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Centene from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.61.

Centene Company Profile (Get Rating)

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.