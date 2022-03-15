Vancity Investment Management Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Vancity Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 346,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,732 shares during the period. Vancity Investment Management Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Medical Properties Trust worth $8,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPW. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 379.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,443,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $410,291,000 after purchasing an additional 16,179,381 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,172,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233,068 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,236,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159,213 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,782,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 245.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,017,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $121,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

MPW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Mizuho upped their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.13.

MPW stock opened at $19.99 on Tuesday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.39 and a 1 year high of $24.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 3.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.47. The firm has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.58.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.12). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 42.47% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The company had revenue of $409.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Medical Properties Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.82%.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

