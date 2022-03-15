Vancity Investment Management Ltd Buys 1,113 Shares of Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA)

Vancity Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,181 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Enviva Partners were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Enviva Partners by 3.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,753 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Enviva Partners by 3.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,397 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Enviva Partners by 1.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,555 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Enviva Partners by 1.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,156 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Enviva Partners by 14.1% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,739 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period.

In other Enviva Partners news, Director Ralph Alexander acquired 1,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.28 per share, for a total transaction of $124,729.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 501,691 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total transaction of $37,817,467.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EVA opened at $76.51 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.38. Enviva Partners, LP has a fifty-two week low of $46.93 and a fifty-two week high of $80.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.81 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This is a positive change from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Enviva Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -471.23%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EVA shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Enviva Partners in a research report on Friday, February 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Enviva Partners in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Enviva Partners from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Enviva Partners from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Enviva Partners from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.29.

Enviva, Inc engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

