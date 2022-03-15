Vancity Investment Management Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Vancity Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 273,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,659 shares during the period. Ally Financial comprises approximately 1.5% of Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Vancity Investment Management Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of Ally Financial worth $13,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 95.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 33.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.14.

Shares of NYSE:ALLY opened at $41.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of 5.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.44. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.85 and a 1 year high of $56.61.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 37.29% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 14.63%.

In other Ally Financial news, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $139,968.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $578,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,456 shares of company stock worth $1,537,151. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

