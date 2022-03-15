Vancity Investment Management Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Vancity Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,568 shares during the quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $10,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,689,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank Sioux Falls lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 2,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

SPG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. StockNews.com cut Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Mizuho cut their target price on Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $141.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.65.

NYSE SPG opened at $128.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $145.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.63. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.68 and a 12-month high of $171.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.51.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 58.02% and a net margin of 43.97%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.49%.

Simon Property Group Profile (Get Rating)

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.