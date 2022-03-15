Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,123 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $6,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,067,000. MA Private Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 40,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 526,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,294,000 after acquiring an additional 43,381 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 30,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 4,255 shares during the period. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 84,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the period.
Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $54.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.23. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $53.20 and a twelve month high of $65.28.
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU)
- 3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy in a Volatile Market
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Sectors You Might Have Missed with Upside
- 3 Hot Energy Stocks With More in the Tank
- Pubmatic Stock is a Buy the Dip Play
- It May Be Time to Reassess the Risk and Reward of Innovation Stocks
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.