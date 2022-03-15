Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Purchased by Hudson Value Partners LLC

Hudson Value Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 36,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,538,000 after purchasing an additional 5,931 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 47,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 186,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 67,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,948,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 7,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VO stock opened at $219.86 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.91. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $213.65 and a 52 week high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

