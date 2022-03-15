Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Stock Position Decreased by Arkansas Financial Group Inc.

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $556,000.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $102.92. The company had a trading volume of 205,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,580,626. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.63. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $88.83 and a 52 week high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

