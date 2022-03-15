Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Cypress Wealth Services LLC

Cypress Wealth Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 661 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,128,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,479,000 after purchasing an additional 94,916 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 15,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,969,000 after purchasing an additional 6,854 shares during the last quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 167,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,195,000 after purchasing an additional 25,543 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 16,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter.

VOO stock opened at $383.34 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $354.14 and a 12 month high of $441.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $409.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $415.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $1.53 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

