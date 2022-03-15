Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VXUS) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VXUS – Get Rating) traded down 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $56.06 and last traded at $56.18. 5,258,432 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 5,491,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.26.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.23.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS)
- It May Be Time to Reassess the Risk and Reward of Innovation Stocks
- Carvana Stock May Be Ready to Ride
- Mosaic Stock is Finally Giving a Pullback Opportunity
- Insiders Sell, Institutions Buy Ciena Corporation
- The Dow’s One Big Winner Continues to Run
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.