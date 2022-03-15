Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Holdings Raised by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 47.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 874 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 375.3% in the 4th quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 26,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,418,000 after purchasing an additional 20,894 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 27,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,648,000 after buying an additional 5,683 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 311,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,284,000 after acquiring an additional 15,853 shares during the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $7,314,000. Finally, Hudson Value Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 12,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $209.90 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.16. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $199.50 and a 52 week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

