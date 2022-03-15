Veolia Environnement S.A. (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Veolia Environnement S.A. (OTCMKTS:VEOEY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a growth of 53.8% from the February 13th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VEOEY traded up $0.93 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,826. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Veolia Environnement has a fifty-two week low of $25.09 and a fifty-two week high of $37.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.18.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VEOEY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veolia Environnement from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Veolia Environnement in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company.

Veolia Environnement SA engages in the management of water supplies and distribution systems and provides waste management services. It operates through the following business segments: Water, Environmental Services, and Energy Services. The Water segment integrates drinking water and waste water activities such as water distribution, water and waste water treatment, industrial process water, and manufacture of water treatment equipment and systems.

