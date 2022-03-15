Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Vera Bradley from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com lowered Vera Bradley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Vera Bradley from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vera Bradley by 12.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 162,129 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 18,071 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 23.0% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 7.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 711,253 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,812,000 after buying an additional 48,960 shares during the period. Snow Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 254.2% in the second quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 193,754 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,401,000 after buying an additional 139,046 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 22.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,448 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 5,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRA opened at $7.33 on Thursday. Vera Bradley has a one year low of $6.31 and a one year high of $13.62. The company has a market capitalization of $247.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.89.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The textile maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $149.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vera Bradley will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets, and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States, verabradley.com, the Vera Bradley online outlet site, and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

