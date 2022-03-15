VerifyMe (VRME) versus The Competition Critical Review

VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME – Get Rating) is one of 18 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous chemical products” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare VerifyMe to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk & Volatility

VerifyMe has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VerifyMe’s peers have a beta of 3.23, meaning that their average stock price is 223% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares VerifyMe and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VerifyMe 501.02% 22.43% 21.78% VerifyMe Competitors 33.45% 11.14% 1.43%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for VerifyMe and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VerifyMe 0 0 0 0 N/A VerifyMe Competitors 92 376 334 9 2.32

As a group, “Miscellaneous chemical products” companies have a potential upside of 31.10%. Given VerifyMe’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe VerifyMe has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.4% of VerifyMe shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.5% of shares of all “Miscellaneous chemical products” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.1% of VerifyMe shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of shares of all “Miscellaneous chemical products” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares VerifyMe and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio VerifyMe $340,000.00 -$5.90 million 6.08 VerifyMe Competitors $1.11 billion $14.76 million 8.55

VerifyMe’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than VerifyMe. VerifyMe is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

VerifyMe peers beat VerifyMe on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

VerifyMe Company Profile (Get Rating)

VerifyMe, Inc. engages in the provision of digital and physical solutions. It is able to deliver security solutions for identification and authentication of people, products and packaging in a variety of applications in the security field for physical transactions and owns digital patents which are in the same field. The company was founded by Norman A. Gardner on November 10, 1999 and is headquartered in Rochester, NY.

